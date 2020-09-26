UPDATE: After two days of negative coliform test results, the boil water advisory for portions of the village was lifted Saturday, Canton village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
CANTON — Due to a shut off and emergency water line repairs, a water services interruption and boil water notice is in effect in the village.
Impacted customers are those on the north side of East Main Street from Stiles Avenue to the intersection of Routes 68 and 310; on Route 310 from the Price Chopper exit to the intersection of 68 and 310; and on Route 11 from Route 68 to the end of the village service line.
When service is restored, water will likely be discolored, and allowing faucets to run will eventually clear the water. The requirement to boil water for drinking and cooking will remain in place until water operators have two consecutive days of negative coliform bacterial results. Notification letters will be distributed at that time.
The village reminds customers to boil water at a rolling boil for at least two minutes to ensure proper breakdown of disease-causing organisms.
Questions should be directed to the village Water Plant at 315-386-2936, or the village clerk’s office at 315-386-2871.
