UPDATE: The woman has been located in good health.
PARISHVILLE — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an ongoing investigation of a missing person.
The woman, pictured above, was reportedly last seen in the area of Old Potsdam Parishville Road in the town of Parishville on Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222 as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.