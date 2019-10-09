WADDINGTON — A 150 pound chlorine tank at the wastewater treatment plant in Waddington began leaking from a valve that was not seated properly this morning, according to First Assistant Chief Dustin Haenel of the Waddington Volunteer Fire Department.
At 11:25 a.m. a St. Lawrence County Hazardous Material team was on the scene and suiting up to enter the plant, Mr. Haenel said.
They will have hazmat technicians go in with suits on and they have a kit that will cap off the leak,” Mr. Haenel said. “Then it will be removed.”
A 300-foot area around the plant has been cordoned off Mr. Haenel said, but there is no danger to the community.
This story will be updated as details are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.