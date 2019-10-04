POTSDAM — State Route 345 at the intersection of County Route 35 was closed due to a crash that had resulted in a fatality, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred just before 7 a.m.
The intersection where the crash occurred is also known as Barnham’s Corners.
Police had no further details.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
