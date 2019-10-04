DSC_7969.JPG
West Potsdam firefighters reroute traffic at the intersection of County Routes 34 and 35 in West Potsdam on Friday due to a fatal car crash. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — State Route 345 at the intersection of County Route 35 was closed due to a crash that had resulted in a fatality, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m.

The intersection where the crash occurred is also known as Barnham’s Corners.

Police had no further details.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available. 

