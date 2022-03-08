OGDENSBURG – Shortly after noon Ogdensburg Planning and Development Director Andrea L. Smith reported that a fire in Riverview Towers was out and 90% of the building had been evacuated.
There have been four or five injuries, Ms. Smight reported.
Residents and family members have been asked to congregate a the Dobisky Center where food, water and information will be available.
At 11 a.m. smoke was pouring out of the building as firefighters rushed to rescue people trapped on upper floors.
At one point flames shot out of a sixth floor window.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Dispatch has called for firefighters from Morristown, Canton, Heuvelton, and Rensselaer Falls, Brier Hill and others asking for interior firefighters and all other available volunteers.
Residents opened their windows and stuck their heads outside to escape the smoke that is pouring out of the building.
City officials will speak to the press at 1 p.m. at City Hall.
This story will be updated.
