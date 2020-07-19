OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center understands the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the lives of patients and their loved ones in unprecedented ways.
CHMC, in cooperation with state and local health authorities, is now able to offer admittance for support persons, family members, and loved ones of our patients, with the protocols outlined below.
All visitors and persons requiring services at the hospital, and various offices and health centers are required to comply with screening checkpoint procedures. Those not unable to comply, will not be permitted an in-person visit to the hospital.
n You will be asked the required screening questions
n You will be required to provide the screeners your name and contact number
n You will have your temperature taken
n You will be given a visitor pass
n You must wear a mask
n Visitors must be 18 years of age or older
n Visitors must practice social distancing of 6 feet
During a visit
n You must wear a mask at all times. Please bring a mask with you. CHMC will supply you with one mask if you do not already have one. You can remove your mask to eat. If a provider or staff member enters the room, you must re-apply your mask.
n Practice social distancing in the facility. You must stay in the patient’s room except when directed by hospital staff to leave during aerosol-generating procedures or other procedures during which visitors are usually asked to leave. You cannot accompany them to tests outside of their room. Visitors can use the public restroom or spend time in the outdoor areas.
n Practice proper hand hygiene when entering the facility before entrance into the patient room and on the exit of the patient’s room.
n Hand sanitizer is available in the main hallways and patient rooms for visitor use.
Inpatient Units
COVID unit visitation remains restricted for the safety of our patients and caregivers, with compassionate exceptions for the end of life.
n Visiting hours are from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
n Visitors are limited to one person at a time unless, at the hospital’s discretion, a limited number of additional persons is determined to be appropriate to allow at the bedside.
n Visitors are limited to no more than four hours per day per patient, unless otherwise authorized by the hospital, depending on the patient’s status and condition.
n Total time for all visitors cannot exceed the four-hour maximum unless otherwise authorized by the hospital. However, the facility can determine the appropriate visiting hours within the requirement.
n For patient discharges that occur outside of visiting hours, patients may be allowed one visitor to help support the teaching of discharge instructions. Visitor/Support person will be notified by Case Management on the day of discharge.
n For patients having surgery or a procedure (including outside of visitation hours), one visitor may be permitted until surgery begins – visitors will not be able to remain in the waiting area during the procedure. Visitors can use the public restroom if needed. Visitor will be called by staff to come back into the facility to hear admission instructions
n All visitors are required to comply with our screening checkpoint procedures. If you cannot comply with the screening measures, you cannot have an in-person visit in the hospital.
n Pediatric patients may have one support person at a time. (parents may exchange)
n Screeners will maintain a daily log of visitors to include: patient name, date, visitor name, visitor contact number, time in and out. Logs will be scanned into shared drive daily.
Inpatient- COVID-19 Patients
Visitation remains restricted at this time with the following exceptions that may apply:
n Patients at the end of life will be allowed visitors as determined by the clinical team. Preferred no more than two visitors at the bedside (at the discretion of the clinical team).
n Visitors must wear appropriate personal protection equipment at all times—no exceptions. Visitors will be assisted with PPE, donning, and doffing by the clinical team. Visitors also must maintain proper social distancing and good hand hygiene.
Emergency Department
n Only one support person per patient is allowed. The patient or their legal representative will determine the identified person who can visit the hospital. One visitor will be able to accompany you in the ED, and your visitor must remain in the patient’s treatment area for the entire visit.
n All visitors must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms
n Any patient that is COVID-19 positive or under investigation will not be allowed to have visitors.
n Each visitor must wear a mask at all times, and ensure social distancing with proper hand hygiene
n If your loved one is admitted to the hospital, you may accompany them to their room from 3 pm-7 pm. If they are admitted outside of visiting hours (3 pm-7 pm), you must return during visiting hours.
n Visitors must be at least 18 years of age or older
n Pediatric patients may have one parent as a support person
n ED staff will log by the patient: date, visitor name, visitor contact number, time in and out of the visitor. Logs will be scanned to a shared drive daily.
Obstetrics
n One designated support person per laboring mother may stay with her during her hospital stay. If the support person chooses to leave, they will not be permitted to return.
n The designated support person will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and temperature will be monitored every 12 hours.
n Your support person must wear a mask at all times, and ensure social distancing with proper hand hygiene. If the support person chooses to leave, they will not be permitted to return.
n For patients having surgery or a procedure (including outside of visitation hours), one visitor may be permitted until surgery begins – visitors will not be able to remain in the waiting area during the procedure. Visitors are able to use the public restroom if needed. The visitor will be called by the staff to come back into the facility to hear admission instructions
n OB staff will log by the patient: date designated support person with contact number, and temperature monitoring. Logs will be scanned to a shared drive daily.
Surgery
n Patients undergoing same-day procedures may be accompanied to the facility by a companion and that companion may remain with the patient through the initial intake process; and may rejoin the patient for the discharge process.
n Visitors may not be present during procedures and recovery room except pediatrics, childbirth, and patients with an intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disability as listed by the Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
n Your designated visitor will be called to come back into the facility to hear the instructions for the next steps in your care. If you are receiving an outpatient procedure, your visitor will return to the vehicle with you. If you are staying as an inpatient, your visitor will be able to accompany you to your room (while remaining within visitation hours). If you have a surgery that requires an admission that is after visitation hours, you will still be able to hear the admission instructions and are welcome to return during visitation hours.
n Surgical Services Department will log by the patient: date designated support person with contact number, time in and out of the department. The designated support person will be screened twice by the front door screeners. Logs will be scanned to a shared drive daily.
Mental Health Unit
n Visitors are limited to one person at a time unless, at the hospital’s discretion, a limited number of additional persons is determined to be appropriate to allow at the unit.
n Visiting hours are from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.—also, family meeting by appointment under the direction of the MHU Manager. MHU Manager will notify the front door screeners of the family meetings.
n Patients with visitors will remain on Day Side, and other patients will be encouraged to move to the bedroom area.
n MHU staff will log by the patient: date, visitor name, and contact number, and time in and out. Logs will be scanned to a shared drive daily.
Additional Guidance:
n The number of entrances to the hospital will be limited. All visitors and patients will be screened at designated entry points, including the Emergency Department.
n Any visitors who are allowed must be masked and pass a symptom screening.
n Depending on the prevalence of COVID-19, facilities may continue to have more stringent visitation requirements as determined by facility leadership and Incident Command.
n Any patient from residential/correctional/psychiatric programs will be allowed the appropriate number of visitor/companion in coordination with their program manager to provide the support needed.
Outpatient Facilities and services including Physician Offices, Health Centers, Lab, Physical Therapy, Cardiology, and Imaging services – no visitor policy
Outpatient facilities and services, including Physician Offices, Health Centers, Lab, Physical Therapy, Cardiology, and Imaging services, are still practicing a no visitor policy due to the limited waiting room space constraints. In rare cases, a caregiver may be allowed with patients where it is essential to patient care. The care team will make these decisions.
For more information on the CHMC Visitation Policy, please visit https://www.claxtonhepburn.org/~/patient-visitors/
