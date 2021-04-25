A boating safety class is offered, via Zoom, on May 26 and 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. each night.
Participants need to attend both virtual classes and pass a test at the end. Cost is $35 per person payable to USCG Aux Massena Flotilla 01-01.
Mail a check to Bruce Burditt, 747 County Route 25, Malone, NY 12953 by May 12. Call 518-483-5073 with any questions. Books will be mailed to participants so a return address, email address and telephone number is required.
An invitation to the Zoom.us class will be emailed to the participant. Minimum age to take the class is 10 years old. The class is limited to 20 people. The boater’s certificate is valid in all 50 states. All power boat operators and jet ski operators must complete a boating safety course by 2025, and there are year and age requirements.
