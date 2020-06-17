CANTON — A food box distribution program will be held at the Extension Learning Farm in Canton, 2043 State Highway 68, Canton, June 26, 1 -3 p.m. The event is open to all with no registration necessary.
Staff and volunteers will be present to provide curbside pick-up of family style grocery boxes in front of the Farm’s Harvest Kitchen loading dock. Boxes will include a variety of frozen meats, liquid milk, yogurt, cheese, and fresh produce including such items as lettuce, potatoes, carrots and onions. Products will be provided while they last and the program will end when all products have been distributed. No early arrivals allowed.
The event is the result of a partnership between Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County, the Church and Community Program and GardenShare.
While several food programs have been receiving surplus USDA products for inclusion in their food pantries and goodwill meals, they lack the storage capacity for a larger food box distribution program. Extension has adequate cooler and freezer space available as it recently wrapped up its Farm-to-School Program season.
The three organizations boost a strong volunteer base that can be drawn upon to work the event and SNAP-Ed Nutritionist will be on hand to provide recipe cards for the products included in the food boxes.
“Extension is very proud to be a part of this effort,” Patrick Ames, Extension Director said in a press release. “It amazes me how eager people are to work together to make this event possible. This kind of commitment to service makes St. Lawrence County a great place to live.”
The USDA Food Box Distribution Program is part of the Federal COVID-19 Food Assistance Program. The program is intended to purchase surplus commodities to assist farms and food businesses while making products available for free to those suffering from the economic impacts of the pandemic. Local distributors, such as Renzi Foodservice, deliver the products to non-profit partners who manage distribution to local families and individuals.
Direct questions to Extension’s Local Food Program Leader, Flip Filippi, at mpf65@cornell.edu or 315-379-9192 ex. 229.
