CANTON — The Social Justice Initiative of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canton is seeking submissions from local poets for its upcoming poetry slam dealing with the impact of incarceration.
The Justice for All Poetry Slam will take place on Oct. 18, from 7 -9 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canton, at 3 1/2 East Main St. Submissions of 3-4 poems of no more than three minutes of performance each on the impact of incarceration will be accepted in three categories: Young writers (up to 21 years old), adult writers, (22 years old and older), and incarcerated writers.
Accepted poets must attend the poetry slam to read their poems. For incarcerated writers, a performer will be provided or the writer may select an individual to perform their poetry on their behalf. Only poetry submitted and accepted by the Social Justice Initiative may be performed.
The deadline for submissions is Sept. 15. Submissions and/or questions should be sent to Teresa Veramendi, UU Church Social Justice Coordinator, at SJCoordinator@uucantonny.org. Submissions may also be mailed to the church.
The Justice for All Poetry Slam is the opening event of the Justice for All Social Justice Initiative being held from Oct. 18-20 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canton. On Oct.19, there will be a full program of speakers and workshops on issues related to incarceration in this region. For more information about the Social Justice Initiative’s Conference Justice for All: Community Conversations on Crime and Imprisonment in the North Country, please visit www.uucantonny.org/social-justice/social-justice-initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.