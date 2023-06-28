OGDENSBURG — If anyone wants a chance to be appointed to the City Council seat vacated by Nichole L. Kennedy earlier this week, then they have until July 10 to contact the committee tasked with finding a replacement.
On Monday, Kennedy submitted her resignation to the City Council stating that she and her family were moving out of the area. Kennedy had made the announcement last fall and she was halfway through her second year of her second term on City Council, having been reelected in November 2021.
That same night, City Council accepted her resignation and activated the Vacancy Committee to find a replacement for Kennedy for the remainder of the year. A public notice was issued Tuesday that the committee — consisting of Doug Loffler, Mark Knowlton and Laura Ashley — would convene at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall to discuss the process of filling the open seat. The meeting is open to the public.
“Anyone interested in being considered for appointment to the Ogdensburg City Council to fill the current vacancy should contact one of the members of the Vacancy Committee,” stated the public notice which also posted the contact information for each.
Loffler can be contacted at 315-528-2351; Knowlton at 315-322-1714; and Ashley at 315-323-2768.
The Vacancy Committee will solicit names until 4 p.m. on Monday, July 10.
According to section C-10 of the City Charter, the committee will be tasked to recommend three names to City Council on July 17.
City Council would then make an appointment based on one of the three names at its July 24 meeting.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.