Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — If anyone wants a chance to be appointed to the City Council seat vacated by Nichole L. Kennedy earlier this week, then they have until July 10 to contact the committee tasked with finding a replacement.

On Monday, Kennedy submitted her resignation to the City Council stating that she and her family were moving out of the area. Kennedy had made the announcement last fall and she was halfway through her second year of her second term on City Council, having been reelected in November 2021.

