OGDENSBURG — City police said nobody was hurt when a sedan T-boned a minivan that ran a stop sign Wednesday afternoon.
Police said it was about 2:44 p.m. when Leanne J. Walrath, 30, Ogdensburg, was driving a Chrysler Town & Country minivan and ran a stop sign on Lafayette Street. As she crossed over Franklin Street she was struck by a Dodge Neon driven by 31-year-old Christopher Dishaw, also of Ogdensburg, police said.
After the two cars collided, Ms. Walrath’s vehicle rolled onto its roof and struck a parked vehicle, police said.
Ms. Walrath was issued a ticket for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign, returnable to city court.
