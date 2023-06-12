POTSDAM — Nonprofit organizations that serve the greater Potsdam area may now apply for 2023 grant funding from the John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund is a permanent grantmaking fund stewarded by the Northern New York Community Foundation that will forever support programs, activities, and initiatives to advance the quality of life in the Potsdam community. This year, up to $25,000 in grant funding is available to eligible nonprofits.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.