POTSDAM — Nonprofit organizations that serve the greater Potsdam area may now apply for 2022 grant funding from the John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund is a permanent grant-making fund stewarded by the Northern New York Community Foundation that will forever support programs, activities, and initiatives to advance the quality of life in the Potsdam community. This year, up to $20,000 in grant funding is available to eligible nonprofits.
Successful projects, programs or initiatives should exhibit a clear plan for implementation and an explanation of meaningful impact. Areas of focus include, but are not limited to, health and wellness, art and culture, economic development, recreational programs, community revitalization and beautification, and more. To date, $24,000 in grant funding has been awarded to support eight different projects that benefit Potsdam residents.
Nonprofits with a 501(c)(3) classification that serve the Potsdam area are encouraged to apply. Organizations that do not have this classification are required to partner with an eligible nonprofit, municipality, or local agency as a fiscal sponsor. Agencies seeking funding must confirm partnership with an eligible nonprofit or fiscal sponsor when submitting a proposal.
Completed applications must be received at the Community Foundation through its online grant portal by Friday, July 22. Grant awards will be determined in September. Visit nnycf.org/grants to learn more about how to apply. Contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, 315-782-7110, or kraig@nnycf.org, with questions about the online application or to learn more about this opportunity.
This family legacy fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2018 to honor and recognize the lifelong community spirit of John S. and Dorotha T. VanNess, who were actively engaged in the Potsdam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.