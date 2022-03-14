POTSDAM — More than a decade after they passed, John and Dorotha VanNess continue to strengthen the Potsdam community they generously served in their lifetimes.
Through a trio of new grant awards that impact the Potsdam area, John and Dorotha’s commitment to the community endures. The John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation recently approved $11,000 in support for three nonprofits that deliver arts, culture, and youth-based programs.
The family legacy fund is a permanent grantmaking fund that supports programs, activities, and initiatives that improve the quality of life in the Potsdam area. Mr. and Mrs. VanNess’s daughter, Susan J. Sewall, established the fund at the Community Foundation as a lasting tribute to her parents’ service.
“What Mrs. Sewall created to honor her parents while making a meaningful difference in a community they loved together is an inspiring example,” said Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director. “The VanNess Family Fund is working to ensure the Potsdam area is forever strengthened. The grants recently awarded are a great reflection of how the legacy of two caring individuals will enrich the quality of life in a community.”
This year’s grant recipients are:
North Country Children’s Museum — $6,000 to support a collaboration with the St. Lawrence County Arts Council to create permanent, outdoor interactive music exhibits accessible to all ages in Potsdam’s Garner Park.
St. Lawrence County Arts Council — $2,500 to help build upon the success of its inaugural North Country Arts Festival, which includes the Ives Park Concert Series, an art market and a “Porchfest” in Potsdam, Funding will support artist fees for concert series performances and shows held in the Potsdam area on opening day.
North Country Public Radio — $2,500 will develop the “Underscore Project” that features local musicians covering several genres. This digital initiative combines songs, interviews, podcasts, and stories that highlight local music from across the region at time when access to local musicians is limited. Funding will help launch a pilot performance event or series.
Mrs. Sewall created the family fund as part of her charitable legacy plans. Following her sudden passing in 2017, the VanNess Family Fund was created to recognize the family’s long-standing commitment to improve the quality of life in the greater Potsdam area. Mrs. Sewall believed that strong and healthy communities help provide the backdrop from which many other aspects of community vibrancy and development can occur.
Nonprofits serving the Potsdam area are encouraged to review grant application requirements for the VanNess Family Fund of the Community Foundation. Focus areas include, but are not limited to: Health and wellness, arts and culture, economic development, education, recreational programs, community revitalization and beautification, strategic planning and research, other quality-of-life projects, and opportunities.
The Community Foundation will announce the next application round later this year. Contact Kraig Everard, director of stewardship and programs, 315-782-7110, or kraig@nnycf.org, to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.