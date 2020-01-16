POTSDAM — Town and school board officials Tuesday night each passed payment-in-lieu-of-taxes consent certificates approving a 32-year, $2.1 million PILOT agreement being sought by the Missouri housing development company renovating Clarkson University’s Old Snell Hall.
The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency submitted the application for a PILOT agreement sought by the Vecino Group for the renovation of Old Snell Hall and conversion to a state and federally assisted low-income housing project.
In May, Vecino Group was awarded $5.6 million in grant funding from the state for the renovation of Old Snell Hall into 59 affordable housing apartments.
The group commissioned a professional market study that indicated that there was sufficient demand for the 58 units. The 59th unit will house a building superintendent.
According to the PILOT Consent Certificate, the request will assist Vecino Group, identified as Quarry Potsdam LLC, in the acquisition of the building at 41 Elm St. and the 3.3 acres of land it sits upon.
“The project will refurbish an aging and partially vacant building located along the village of Potsdam’s main corridor and creating space for commercial and residential use and provide affordable housing in the village of Potsdam; entail a capital investment of approximately $15,000,000; create 50 construction jobs; and create two full time jobs,” the certificate states. The certificate and resolution passed the school board unanimously while it passed the Town Board in a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Judith Rich the lone no vote.
In the attached schedule of 32 payments, the IDA will bill amounts beginning in 2020-2021 in the amount of $119,774.01.
Vecino agreed to pay the first and second year installment of real property taxes in the amount of $119,774.01 as a closing cost from the proceeds of the investor equity they receive as part of a long-term lease with Clarkson University, a tax exempt, non-profit agency.
That will cover the first two years and on year three, the 2022-2023 year, the PILOT kicks in with a payment of $50,000 and it will escalate in payment cost every year until the final payment of $88,792 in 2051-2052, for a total of $2,148,176.01.
The IDA will divide each payment between the village, the town, the school district and the county.
Moreover, in the event the total residential income, the operating income for the apartments, exceeds more than 10 percent of the amounts projected, Vecino will be required to pay 20 percent of the amount of the total residential income in excess of the projected amounts.
The Village Board is the last of the three taxing jurisdictions expected to pass the consent certificate during its Monday night meeting, moving it to the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency’s board of directors for approval.
