CANTON — In a tradition that now dates back 12 years, about 50 people gathered at littleGrasse Foodworks on Sunday to do a little bartering.
“There’s no right or wrong way to do it,” M. “Flip” Filippi said once the participants in the swap had displayed their offerings on tables.
Participants brought vegetables from their gardens, artwork, canned goods, plants, bulbs, pottery, medicinal tinctures and more to the event that they were willing to trade with others.
“It is going to be loud and chaotic,” Ms. Filippi said just before the trading began.
Yvonne Corbett, a native of Ontario who recently moved to St. Lawrence County after many years in Arizona, brought some of her paintings and a book she had authored.
After just a few minutes she had swapped her items for some beef, some pears and some dahlia bulbs.
She said she spotted the event in the newspaper and could think of no better way to spend a Sunday.
“I am so thrilled,” she said of her swaps.
Ms. Corbett’s dahlia bulbs came in a swap from Anneke J. Larrance.
Ms. Larrance had gotten dahlia bulbs in a swap with Ms. Filippi a few years earlier and Ms. Filippi had gotten her dahlias in a swap a few years before in a swap with Rajiv Narula. Mr. Narula was also at the swap last Sunday with pears and Indian food, including a pear chutney.
Ethan Townsend was at the swap with his two children, Calvin, 13, and Maya, 8. Maya had brought homemade bath bombs and Calvin had spent Saturday making pierogies to trade with others.
“He made the dough, rolled it out, pressed in the fillings,” Mr. Townsend said. “He is all about the wheelin’ and dealin.’”
Ethan traded the pierogies for some pumpkin chocolate chip muffins.
The idea of the annual swap came about, Ms. Filippi said, because at littleGrasse they were always making one-to-one trades with people.
It made sense, she said, to get everybody together and see what would happen.
The early swaps were held in December, but have been more recently conducted in October to take advantage of nicer weather and to be closer to harvests.
This year’s swap was conducted in the new barn erected on the farm this year.
The only rules of the swap are items have to be something you either grew or made yourself and everybody has to be nice.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.