Massena parking ban being ignored, mayor says

Massena Department of Public Works plows navigate traffic on North Main Street in the village. Plows are having a difficult time clearing snow from the roads in some cases because of individuals parking on the street, despite a ban on parking from 2 to 6 a.m. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — An early morning parking ban on village streets has been in effect since mid-November, but Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said plow operators are having a difficult time cleaning streets because some individuals are ignoring the ban.

The winter parking ban, which is issued annually by the Massena Police Department, prohibits parking on village streets from 2 to 6 a.m. to allow the Department of Public Works space to clear snow from the streets.

