MASSENA — An early morning parking ban on village streets has been in effect since mid-November, but Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said plow operators are having a difficult time cleaning streets because some individuals are ignoring the ban.
The winter parking ban, which is issued annually by the Massena Police Department, prohibits parking on village streets from 2 to 6 a.m. to allow the Department of Public Works space to clear snow from the streets.
“We really need people in the village to follow the code that states no parking between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on village streets,” Mr. Paquin said. “It’s imperative, because it gives time for the DPW guys to not only plow in bad weather, but then remove snow banks and such that are a safety hazard.”
It also gives the Department of Public Works employees space to lay down sand and salt on the roads as necessary.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said the ban is included in the village’s code book. The code reads:
“The parking of vehicles is hereby prohibited on all streets within the Village when snow removal is necessary. If snow has been predicted and/or accumulated to a minimum of three inches, then parking of vehicles is prohibited on all streets within the Village. Parking shall be banned until entire street has been plowed, sanded/salted and maintained and precipitation has ended for said storm.”
The Department of Public Works superintendent is authorized to declare a snow removal emergency when, in his judgement, snow is likely to accumulate, or has accumulated, “at such depths as will make snow removal difficult if vehicles are left parked on Village streets,” according to the code.
Yet, Mr. Miller said, he sees people ignoring it.
“I’ve been in the village numerous times at 3, 4 o’clock in the morning. I could probably count at least 30 to 40 vehicles. You’re trying to watch those guys trying to do their job out there plowing. It’s just be courteous, please, and don’t park on the street,” he said.
Violators could have their vehicles towed under the code.
“We don’t want to tow anybody’s car. We really don’t. But, repeat offenders just continue to do this,” Mr. Paquin said.
Mr. Miller suggested, in the event of a significant snowstorm, they could put out a reminder about the parking ban on the village’s social media pages such as Facebook.
“It’s something that happens every year and we have to announce it,” Mr. Paquin said. “I just hope everybody helps out the DPW. Give those guys a chance to do their job very well.”
