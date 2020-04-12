veteran mask maker

You’re never too old to learn. Ned Hackett, 87, a Navy veteran and former Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Board member, volunteered to sew prototype respirator masks originally developed by the University of Florida’s Health’s department of anesthesia. The ground-breaking new mask uses Halyard H600 two-ply spun polypropylene. This material is impenetrable by water, bacteria or particles. The Halyard material, which comes in 4-by-4-foot sheets, is typically disposed of after surgical instrument trays are unwrapped and before coming into contact with patients. The masks are not certified as an N95 mask and are not meant to replace them, but will give CHMC a future reserve if there is a critical shortage of N95 masks. Mr. Hackett sewed 25 masks in total for CHMC.
