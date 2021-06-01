OGDENSBURG — Wreaths were placed at a memorial for veterans at Ogdensburgh Cemetery to honor those who served their country at a Memorial Day ceremony held by the VFW Post 2936 and American Legion Post 69.
With a crowd of roughly 50 attending, Rev. Joseph Weidler, a former U.S. Army chaplain and now with the Fresh Start Fellowship Church, Rensselaer Falls, opened the ceremony with a prayer.
“Father in heaven, look down upon us as now as we seek to honor those who have passed on ahead of us, many of whom gave their lives defending the freedoms we enjoy today. We cannot forget what they did for us, our country, our liberty,” said Rev. Weidler, adding, “This is why we do this. We dare not forget that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance. We are a unique country. We have no king or human authority we owe allegiance to but rather to a set of ideas in the Constitution, set forth under God who wants all men to be free.”
Allan Mooney, American Legion Post 69, spoke on behalf of the two veterans organizations and read a passage from the book, “We Were Soldiers Once and Young” by Harold G. Moore.
“I want to talk about a war that defined my generation — the Vietnam War. Two disclaimers. First I was never in Vietnam. I was drafted out of college because of the war but served my time in Maryland. Second, some of this is taken from the introduction to the book, ‘We Were Soldiers Once and Young.’ We came from all over, torn from colleges, jobs, families and loved ones. This is about the Vietnam veteran. We did our duty and served our country. We couldn’t return to the America we left. It didn’t exist anymore. The nation became divided and filled with hate,” Mooney said.
He continued, “When we came back, there were no victory parades, no welcome home. Just division and hostility. In time our battles were forgotten, our sacrifices were discounted and both out sanity and our suitability for life in polite American society were questioned. Our young-old faces, chiseled and gaunt from the fever and the heat and the sleepless nights, now stare back at us, lost and forgotten strangers frozen in yellow snapshots packed away in cardboard boxes in the attic with our ribbons and medals.
“We rebuilt our lives, found jobs or professions, married and raised children and waited patiently for America to come to its senses. As the years passed we often sought each other out. With them and only them could we talk about what really happened over there, what we had seen, what we had done and what we had survived,” Mooney concluded.
A number of wreaths were placed at the veterans memorial.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe and Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle presented a wreath on behalf of the city.
Other wreaths placed were by the two veterans organizations, Ogdensburg Elks Lodge, American Legion Post 69 Auxiliary and U.S. Navy veteran Frank Perretta presented the soldiers and sailors wreath.
