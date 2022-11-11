OGDENSBURG — Veterans Day is not only a day to recognize and honor the millions of men and women who have answered their country’s call, it’s a day of reflection, to consider the legacy of freedom and liberty that has been passed down through the years, according to Ogdensburg VFW Post 2936 Commander Scott “Skip” Compo.

“We honor every man and woman who has proudly worn the uniform and bravely defended our nation while protecting its people from the evils of this world. Every American, no matter where they live or what they do, reaps the benefits of their service,” said Mr. Compo, who spoke at a Veterans Day ceremony Friday at Groulx Veterans Park, Ogdensburg.

