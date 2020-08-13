CANTON — The 10th annual “Vets and Pets” golf tournament will be held Aug. 29 at Partridge Run in Canton, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
This is the 10th year golfers supporting veterans and the Potsdam Humane Society will tee off. PHS pays tribute all year by giving a free companion to veterans.
The cost is $320 per team ($80 per person), which includes greens fees, cart, food and prizes.
Proceeds will go directly to fund PHS’s Veterans’ program. There is still room for golf teams, and sponsors are always needed. Due to COVID-19, this is the Humane Society’s only fundraiser for 2020.
Non golfers can consider being a sponsor.
Contact Randy Page 315-244-1483 to register for golf and to sponsor call PHS at 315-265-3199.
