Victim identified in fatal Ogdensburg stabbing

OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg teen stabbed to death on Paterson Street early Thursday morning has been identified.

In a press release Friday, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua identified Bryson R. Jenks. 19, as the victim of the fatal stabbing that led to the arrest of Kenneth C. Durham, 44, of 316 Deviller St., on second-degree murder and a host of other charges Thursday afternoon.

