OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City Police have identified the victims of an early morning car crash on Aug. 11.
Police report that Julie A. Adams, 47, of 29 County Road 28, Ogdensburg was killed when the four-door sedan she was driving collided with a truck at 2:38 a.m. on Route 37 near the bridge approach road.
Occupants of the pickup truck were seriously injured and police report their condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, remains critical.
In the pickup truck were Jacob J. Ward, 22, of 4194 County Road 6 Ogdensburg and Nicole M. Wright, 48, of 29 County Road 28 Ogdensburg.
Ms. Adams and Ms. Wright are sisters, police said. They share the same address on County Road 28
The cause of the crash is unknown and is under investigation.
