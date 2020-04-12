OGDENSBURG — Rhonda Roethel is an Ogdensburg booster. Seeing the way the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to affect the morale of her fellow city residents, she put together a video filled with hope to try to lift some spirits.
The nine-minute long video posted on Facebook and YouTube has been viewed and shared hundreds of times.
You can see the video here: https://youtu.be/UjhtduMt-0E
Viewers see messages from well-known figures in the ‘Burg from the mayor to the owner/operator of Wimpy’s.
“I made this video when we didn’t have any cases here and now we’ve got, I don’t know how many cases in the city and somebody passed away,” Ms. Roethel said. “It just kind of gives people a little hope.”
While fighting against an invisible disease is something foreign to Northern New Yorkers, overcoming adversity is not.
“My generation, we’ve gone through 911, we’ve gone through wars, we’ve gone through other things – the bank collapse,” Ms. Roethel said. “It’s just one more thing for us to get through. We are going to get through it. It’ll be OK. It’s just another thing.”
Roethel shot only two segments of the video.
“I took my own video and I took one at a restaurant,” she said.
The rest were sent to her from people when she asked.
“I had to do a lot of editing because a lot of them went on for quite a while,” she said with a laugh.
Ms. Roethel said she spent about a week putting the video together.
“It cheers everybody up just to see that video,” she said. “You see smiling faces and you say ‘yes, we’re going to be Ok, it’s just going to take a while.’”
Ms. Roethel said she lost track, but she thinks about 40 or 50 people appear in the video.
“It makes you feel good that people are sharing it,” she said. “I just did it because I wanted to make people feel better.”
Ms. Roethel is also using her active Facebook page to promote local restaurants, with pictures of menus and hours and details on places that are still operating.
“I am really busy, we eat out five maybe six nights a week,” she said. “We know all the restaurateurs and they are very good friends of mine and some of them are struggling and their staffs are struggling.”
Many restaurant workers live paycheck to paycheck, she said.
“I am trying to do my best to help them.”
