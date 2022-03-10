Local paragraph
CANTON — A vigil to show support for the people of Ukraine will be held at noon Saturday at the Canton Village Park on Main Street. There will be Ukrainian speakers and participants may walk east to Romoda Drive and back. The event is anticipated to last one hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.