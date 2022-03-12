CANTON — The snow that had been falling for hours let up just as Ola S. Aldous and Marina V. Smith arrived at the Canton Village Park for a vigil and march in support of their homeland.
Ms. Aldous, of DeKalb Junction, and Ms. Smith, of Canton, are natives of Ukraine and have been listening to the news non-stop since Feb. 24, when Russian began it’s invasion.
Among the more than 100 people who gathered in Canton Saturday was Elaine F. Bellinger, of Crary Mills.
“I think it’s important to show support,” Ms. Bellinger said.
News of the war in Ukraine is all-consuming, Ms. Bellinger said.
“It is so in your face that you can’t escape it,” she said. “It’s exhausting and I can only imagine what they (Ms. Aldous and Ms. Smith) are going through.”
Ms. Bellinger is helping to organize a fundraiser for Ukraine on March 26 in Potsdam, at Maxfields on Market Street.
She said there will be Ukrainian food and music.
“We’re making sure to stand behind them,” she said.
When the vigil began, Ms. Aldous took up a megaphone and spoke of her childhood in Ukraine.
“I was born there,” she said. “I had a wonderful childhood,”
She spoke of the food, the aroma of the potatoes that she cans still recall.
“Ukrainians did not ask for this war,” she said. “They want peace.”
Ms. Aldous said she has seen pictures of her childhood neighborhood since the war started, her voice quaking with emotion.
“It is different now,” she said.
The buildings have no windows, she said. Some are burned to the ground.
“So we are here, gathered together,” Ms. Aldous said, “to share this moment with one another so that we can say that we want Ukrainians to have peace.”
The Ukrainians did not choose an autocratic regime, Ms. Smith said when the megaphone was handed to her.
“They chose to defend their freedom, to defend their independence and their right to be Ukrainian,” she said.
Ms. Smith described the damage that has been done — more than 200 schools destroyed, more than 1,500 residential buildings leveled, she said.
“Over 1,500 civilians are no longer with us,” Ms. Smith said. “And that includes children.”
People are living in ruins, with no heat, no water, no food, she said.
“There is no place to hide,” she said.
Still, the Ukrainian people are fighting, she said.
“Thank you for coming here today, to stand with us in unity for Ukrainian people, thank you on behalf of all of them and for being their American brothers and sisters,” Ms. Smith said. “You feel their pain and you, just like them, believe in their right to freedom.”
Before the crowd left the park to march on Main Street with signs, balloons and flags in hand, Ms. Aldous took the megaphone again.
“Slava Ukrayini, slava heroyam,” she said leading the crowd in a chant. “Glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes.”
