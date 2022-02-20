POTSDAM — Plans for a memorial for SUNY Potsdam music education major Elizabeth Howell, who was killed Friday night, are underway at the campus.
A vigil is expected to be held Monday.
Sunday afternoon the plans were still in flux, according to university spokesperson Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke.
“We’re working with students who knew her best,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena, was charged Saturday with second-degree murder. He was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail in Canton without bail.
Snow is accused of killing Ms. Howell, 21, of Patterson, Putnam County.
According to the university, Snow “has no affiliation with the college, either as a student, employee or graduate.”
New York State Police say Snow was observed operating a gray Honda Civic bearing New York plates, KVE2731. The car has damage to the driver’s side door.
The investigation has determined that the vehicle passed through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg and Massena between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday. Anyone who may have seen Snow or the vehicle Friday is asked to contact state police Troop B Communications at 518-873-2750.
At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, the Potsdam Village Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious woman on College Park Road, behind the music school. She was found lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.
Ms. Howell was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and was pronounced dead at about 7 p.m., St. Lawrence County Coroner June H. Wood confirmed Friday night.
Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said Ms. Howell, a senior, had made the honors list nearly every semester.
“She was just a star student,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
“Beth was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra,” Philip T. Neisser, SUNY Potsdam officer-in-charge, wrote to the campus community Saturday. “She was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of her. Together, we — as one united campus community — honor her life and mourn her loss.”
There will be a special session held Monday morning for faculty and staff with the College Counseling Center, Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said. The session will provide training to help faculty and staff to provide support for students and themselves.
Special support group sessions will be set up Monday afternoon, for fellow Crane School of Music students and for others who were involved in activities with Ms. Howell. Counseling will be available for all students.
“Even those that did not know her personally are deeply impacted,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
There is long-term memorial planning going on as well, she said.
“We have been talking with the family and because it is Crane, we will want to do a memorial concert,” she said.
A shelter-in-place order was lifted Friday night, Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
“Police have advised us that they do not believe there is any ongoing threat. And that this was an isolated incident,” she said. “University Police is offering increased safety escorts. Students can call if they want someone to help them walk home.”
Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said there will be a review of security measures.
Ms. Jacobs-Wilke, who also serves as a Potsdam village trustee offered her “profound thanks” to the police department for its quick action and long hours.
“This is a trauma for the community,” she said.
A message that was delivered to the campus community late Saturday night notified students and staff that Monday classes would be canceled and other previously scheduled events and activities would be canceled or rescheduled.
The Hosmer Gallery in the lobby of the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at the Crane School of Music has been reserved as a memorial space for members of the campus community. All will be welcome to leave flowers or items in Ms. Howell’s memory and to sign a memorial placard in her honor.
News of Ms. Howell’s death has become a national story.
“I have requests from ABC, NBC, CNN,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.