MASSENA — Village officials continue to explore how to best use their American Rescue Plan Act funds, and among the suggestions were a new fire truck, a mask fitting machine for the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, and marketing and promotional materials for the village.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin suggested purchasing the fire truck outright, which would avoid the need for bonding. He said the current truck, E-28, responded to nearly every call and had many years under its belt.
Fire department foreman Aaron T. Hardy said the truck was more than 20 years old and had already been refurbished once, about 12 years ago.
The cost to purchase a truck outright would be about $625,000, and there would be no impact on taxpayers because it was American Rescue Plan Act funds instead of paying for it through a budget line item. That would save the village $50,000 in the first year alone.
“That’s the equivalent of a 1% tax raise to the tax base,” Treasurer Kevin M. Felt said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire suggested spending other funding on a mask fitting machine for the fire department, which he said would save time and money. Mr. LeBire said firefighters currently have to go to Canton to have their masks fitted.
“If we purchased the machine ourselves, we could do it all in-house and offer the service to other area departments as well,” he said.
Marketing and promotion funding to promote local events and causes was also on Mr. LeBire’s wish list.
“We currently contribute towards the contract with H3 Designs,” which has overseen the “Explore Massena” effort, he said. “I’ve been talking with the owner of H3 Designs about some other ideas.”
He said that funding could complement the $10 million the village has received in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding from the state.
“With everything happening right now, with the DRI and our downtown coming around, I think it might be a good time to create new materials and banners to promote local events and causes. We have done that sort of thing in the past and received a lot of positive feedback. The key is to continue to get people coming into and exploring Massena,” Mr. LeBire said.
He said one thing they did not want to spend the money on was personnel.
“You still have the personnel, but the funds aren’t there,” he said.
Mr. Paquin said they will receive nearly $1 million in the next disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“So, all of these ideas are very possible with the funding we will have on hand,” he said.
