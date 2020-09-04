CANTON — Village police officers will soon be outfitted with body cameras as part of a joint effort among the Canton Police Department and municipal officials to increase transparency and community-wide trust.
During a special, virtual village board meeting Friday afternoon, the public safety committee and Chief James R. Santimaw shared a body camera and software purchase proposal with the public.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton said he and Chief Santimaw have discussed potential body camera purchases several times in the past, and with research and planning assistance from trustees and public safety committee members Anna M. Sorensen and Elizabeth R. Larrabee, the purchase proposal was unanimously approved by the board.
“We’ve spent some time looking at this and thinking about it,” Mr. Dalton said. “We believe it fits right in with what we’re trying to accomplish with our review of police operations and looking to be more transparent and more accountable.”
In response to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s June Executive Order 203, law enforcement agencies across the state have begun the monthslong process of policy evaluation and revision. To be eligible for state funding for law enforcement next year, plans are due by April 1, 2021, the state’s next budget deadline.
Chief Santimaw delivered an overview of the police department’s preliminary response during the village’s June meeting, and Ms. Sorensen and Mrs. Larrabee presented Canton’s four-phase plan and tentative timeline during the village’s August meeting.
Though the purchase and use of body cameras is not a solution to every internal or community relationship issue, Chief Santimaw said, the move is an important step forward.
“I think this is going to check a big box towards our efforts on police reform, to show that we’re trying to do our best and that we don’t feel like we have anything to hide,” he said. “So, let’s do it.”
Mrs. Larrabee said she hopes the use of body cameras will “strengthen community relationships, transparency and trust.”
The equipment and software from WatchGuard totals about $28,900, an expenditure covered by budgeted funds for this year. WatchGuard body camera products are also used by the Potsdam Police Department and SUNY Canton Police, Chief Santimaw said.
The software includes redactive features to protect young children or victims of crimes should they appear on footage captured by responding officers, though the district attorney’s office and other agencies would receive uncut versions stored in the software. The software can track any edits made to the video and audio files.
Chief Santimaw said he expects the equipment and software to arrive and be operational in roughly six weeks, though the COVID-19 pandemic or a potential surge in interest from other law enforcement agencies may impact that timeframe.
Until the equipment and software is operational, the public safety committee will be finalizing procedures and policies associated with the camera use. More information about those policies is forthcoming.
