MALONE — Village trustees approved a change of occupancy application for Citizen Advocates during a workshop Wednesday.
Trustees met with Paul Langdon, director of support services for Citizen Advocates. Langdon said the building at 125 Finney Blvd., near a National Grid facility, was previously used by the Army Reserve.
Code Enforcement Officer Brian P. Lamondie described the structure as a large building, some of which is zoned as residential and another portion as planning development.
“They basically want to change a portion of the building from business occupancy, administration, to inpatient treatment,” Lamondie said. “They are requesting to change the occupancy (and) if that is approved they will move forward with the engineering and designing phases of it.”
Langdon said the Finney Boulevard building is now used as office space but will become its Crisis and Recovery Center. Citizen Advocates is relocating the center’s inpatient and outpatient services from Fourth Street.
“We are just moving our operation,” Langdon said. “Really what it comes down to is for people like you or I if we are having a bad day, people can go there if they need a few days to stay there and recuperate.”
Langdon said Citizen Advocates leases the Fourth Street location from the University of Vermont Health Network.
“There’s really no change in what we are doing,” Langdon said. “I think the location will be better to accommodate people with parking.”
Mayor Andrea M. Dumas asked if expansion of the Finney Boulevard site would occur.
According to Langdon, the plan is not to change the envelope of the building.
“We will do some aesthetic things, possibly some signage. We really are going to stay within the envelope but we will add some safety upgrades to the building,” Langdon said. “We will probably do some cameras, and it already has a pretty robust fire alarm system.”
Trustee C. Archie McKee asked if the number of people using the new location at Finney Boulevard would be the same as the number at the Fourth Street center.
Langdon said that should be the case.
The new facility has space for 13 adults and four children, according to Dumas, reading from village documents.
Trustee Norman J. Bonner III asked if the building on Finney Boulevard has a sprinkler system.
Langdon said it does not but a system would be added.
“It is not currently sprinkled. It was an option at the time but we didn’t need to do it,” Langdon said. “To save money on the first go around we didn’t do it, but under this usage we are going to do it.”
McKee asked about the site’s proximity to an elementary school on Webster Street and if that would impact the change at the Finney Boulevard building.
Lamondie said he did not believe that would be an issue, referring to a St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment facility, which is across the street from an elementary school on Elm Street.
“I don’t see where there would be a problem, it’s the same type of use as on Elm Street,” Lamondie said.
Dumas said it was a good question to ask.
“We’ve had our hiccups in the past and we worked through a lot of the concerns and the dialogue with the two different centers with our law enforcement has been much better,” Dumas said. “We are always learning and working through new concerns and new issues, it’s been new for everyone in the community to have these two facilities.”
Dumas said it would be an adjustment moving Citizen Advocates’ facility from Fourth Street to Finney Boulevard.
“We kind of got complacent, where it was, it was close to the hospital, now we have to come to the understanding it’s moving across town,” Dumas said. “Instead of being able to have an easy transaction from the ER to the center, now it is probably going to have to be EMS bringing them in and out.”
Langdon said there are other transport options available, and said the new location will have a dedicated entrance for law enforcement.
“We’ll have a better situation with this new building, we’ll have our own entrance for law enforcement,” Langdon said. “State and village police will be able to have their own entrance, come in, bring people in that way so they don’t have to go through the general area.”
Dumas asked about having security on staff to avoid law enforcement being called to the facility at a high frequency.
“Obviously it would have to be a different type of security individual that had the training for mental well-being of the clients we are looking to assist at this facility, so we don’t always have to call 911,” Dumas said.
Langdon said there will be counselors on site.
“It is something we try and manage in-house,” Langdon said. “We will have our push-button system, and a button that will go to the police if it is an issue we need them to be there for. Ultimately there is nothing better than law enforcement if you have a serious situation.”
Langdon said there will be additional staff on Finney Boulevard compared to Fourth Street due to some retained office space.
“There will be additional counselors,” Langdon said. “There will be a better staffing ratio than there is currently at Fourth Street, which I believe will be helpful.”
Dumas recommended Citizen Advocates reach out to neighbors who abut the Finney Boulevard building.
“It’s always nice to talk to the neighborhood surrounding some type of new facility or change of use. Are we always going to have a perfect buy-in from everybody? No, but I think it would help if you had conversations with the adjacent neighbors,” Dumas said. “Just so they understand and don’t think you are making a change without being considerate.”
Langdon said a privacy fence could be incorporated into the project if there was interest.
McKee asked about the project’s construction timetable.
“We would like to have the entire project done by the first quarter of next year,” Langdon said. “We’d love to shoot for January but the way construction is going lately, things are taking a little bit longer.”
Langdon said the new location would accommodate the services Citizen Advocates is providing better than the Fourth Street location.
“It’s a much-needed service for the residents of Franklin County,” Langdon said. “We just think this location will be able to much better serve that population.”
