RENSSELAER FALLS — For 43 minutes during a public meeting this week, village officials discussed the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Rescue Squad and funding needed to cover a new defibrillator purchase.
The issue was tabled in December due to Trustee Charles H. Fifield’s absence, according to Mayor Michael S. Hammond, and again aired Monday night over Zoom.
Trustee, EMT and secretary for the village rescue squad, James N. Blackburn has recused himself from voting on the matter citing a conflict of interest.
A $5,000 down payment and $4,300 in donations — already sent — and three annual payments will cover the roughly $41,000 cost of a Lifepak 15, an upgraded cardiac care response system for the all-volunteer rescue squad comprised of five EMTs and three drivers.
Mr. Blackburn said he is hoping that the $4,300 in donations will be applied to and reduce the first annual payment of $13,764 this November. The Lifepak is expected to arrive later this month, and trading in the current monitor, he added, should generate an additional $3,000.
The rescue squad plans to launch a fundraising campaign to help cover the cost, but concerns over the municipality’s potential contribution were volleyed between rescue squad members and village trustees.
Trustee Jolene M. LaSiege said she would like to see a written breakdown of a fundraising goal and potential grant opportunities before committing to a figure from the village. Rescue squad members contested they could generate a more realistic fundraising goal if they knew whether the village would be contributing over the next three years.
The rescue squad was established as an arm of the village fire department in 1989 and separated from fire services as its own nonprofit organization in 2011.
The village’s $232,000 budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which passed in May, allots $17,500 for the fire department and $8,750 for the rescue squad, reflecting a $5,000 increase each for fire and rescue services from 2019-20. An additional $65,450 is budgeted in a separate sewer fund.
Referring to the fire department specifically, Trustee Connie S. McAllister said more members need to be active fundraisers, which may “trickle down” to EMS.
“Our fire department, the Falls, has the highest number of members of any fire department in our area, and we can’t get anybody to help do anything,” she said.
With 25 members, according to the village website, the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire Department is staggeringly smaller than other volunteer fire departments in the area. Heuvelton’s roster of firefighters, for example, stands at 36, and Gouverneur has 60 members.
“This is not to be disrespectful to anybody, but I am so, so beyond hearing people say ‘go out and fundraise,’” Mr. Blackburn said. “I didn’t sign up to be a fundraiser. I signed up to be an EMT who is able to go and help my neighbor when they’re having a heart attack or a stroke or they just got hit by a car. That’s what I signed up to do.”
Mr. Blackburn added he will continue to raise and has raised money for village fire and rescue since he became involved as a responder.
“Is there a possibility we may want to consider as a municipality that we want to no longer provide the service?” Ms. McAllister asked. “Is that an option?”
The rescue squad was first established in the 1980s, EMS Captain Scott Rivers said, because village residents didn’t want to wait for other agencies to get to the Falls “when you’re laying on the floor and you’re dying of chest pain — and I do stress the word dying.”
“I’m not trying to run down rescue squads, but at one time Canton wasn’t getting out the door as fast as maybe some other people at that time,” Mr. Rivers told trustees. “Everybody seems to have improved over the years, but I’d like to think we had a little bit to do with that, because if they didn’t get out, we did. So rather than have us take their calls, they started getting a little more conscientious and taking care of their people just like we want to take care of our people.”
With a 40% decrease in call volume from 2019 to 2020, according to Mr. Hammond, the rescue squad revenue from emergency responses is down, too.
“This is our reality, we’ve been talking about it for months,” Mr. Hammond said. “I can feel the frustration, even through Zoom, and I believe that we all have the same common goal — and that is to help fund the rescue squad. Even if it doesn’t feel like this is a productive conversation, I do believe it is because people are unaware of the burdens that are strapped to EMS and fire.”
Mr. Hammond said a fundraising goal from the rescue squad “is fair to ask for,” and the matter was tabled until next month. Rescue squad funding will also be discussed as the village board begins next year’s budget process this spring.
The village’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 8, over Zoom.
