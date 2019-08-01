NORWOOD — The 46th annual season of the Norwood Village Green Concert Series will come to a close on Aug. 4 when Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra perform traditional Afro-Caribbean music for a Northern New York audience that is becoming more acquainted to this style due in part to the series presentations over the years. This will be the group’s second appearance for the series and the fourth and final concert of the World Music Cluster. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
Formed October 1980 in Amsterdam, New York, this 12-piece orchestra is led by the Bronx-born bassist Alex Torres. They have been engaged by hundreds of festivals, performing arts centers and events annually to perform their original blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms such as Salsa, Merengue, Cha-cha, Bomba, Plena, and Latin Jazz.
The Orchestra has been the recipient of numerous awards including the New England Cultural Arts Preservation Award, the New York State Music Achievement Award, the Schenectady League of Arts Award, and The Governor´s Excellence in Arts Award, The NAACP Albany Chapter Award, and 3 awards from NY Capital District Original Music Awards in 2016.
Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra have performed for President Bill and Hillary Clinton at the New York State Democratic Convention and also for New York Governor’s George Pataki and Eliot Spitzer’s Inaugurations. They have shared the stage and billings with such major acts as Tito Puente, Tito Puente Jr., Eddie Palmyra, Andy Montañez, Los Hermanos Moreno, Arturo Sandoval, Luis “Perico” Ortiz, Ray Barretto, Jane Burnette & The Spirits Of Havana, Larry Harlow, Jose Alberto “El Canario,” Brenda K. Starr, Tito Nieves Marsalis, and The Count Basie and Woody Herman Orchestras., Jerry Gónzalez & The Fort Apache Band, King Changó, Arrested Development, and Branford Marsalis.
The series continues to solicit much needed donations by check. Donations for the season continue through August 31st, the ending date of the series fiscal year. Checks can be mailed to: Norwood Village Green Concert Series, 3 Bicknell Street, Norwood, NY 13668. All contributions are tax deductible. Norwood Village Green Concert Series concerts are free but there is a “pass the bucket”. Donations are encouraged and needed, as it is the foundation to all of the series’ other support. For further information consult the series website: nvgcs.org or call 315-353-2437 or 315-261-2866
