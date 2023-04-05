POTSDAM — Village officials are advising caution as intersections and streets flood as a result of Wednesday’s heavy rain.
Acting DPW Superintendent Gregory R. Thompson said village crews “are aware of most locations” and “we are monitoring the situation carefully.
He said flooded intersections include Park and Main streets, and in the Willow and Depot Street area. Pierrepont and Market have heavy water along the edges … and multiple side streets throughout the village,” Mr. Thompson said. “We have a lot of flooded intersections and standing water throughout multiple streets on the village … due to the fact we’ve got a lot of water in a very short time.”
He said it will take the underground drainage systems “a little while to catch up” with the volume of water being fed into them. Mr. Thompson also noted that sump pumps emptying flooded basements is likely also having an effect on the water volume.
“The storm drains are about maxed out right now,” he said shortly before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.
He said anyone who is in danger or sees an emergency situation should call either Potsdam Fire or Potsdam Police “and they will contact the proper authorities.”
Mr. Thompson is advising drivers not to drive down flooded streets.
“It’s what you can’t see that can actually be more dangerous than what you can see in a flood situation,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.