CANTON — As electric vehicles have become more popular, so has the demand for EV chargers. That is why, according to village Trustee Klaus D. Proemm, Canton seeks to install more of them.
“The village of Canton is working on getting a couple of chargers, and although the town so far hasn’t expressed interest, I think they will,” Mr. Proemm said.
He said the village already has two chargers — one Level 2 charger for older electric vehicles, and a fast charger for newer models. These are located in the parking lot on Hodskin Street.
Cautiously, Mr. Proemm said there might be an opportunity for the village to acquire more fast chargers and that it’s possible the New York Power Authority will help with that.
Mr. Proemm described the two most likely options to acquire new EV chargers. The first is through EVolve NY, a program in which NYPA will own the chargers, and the village will simply be the host. The other option is that NYPA will help the village get the chargers, but the village will own and be responsible for them.
“It’s likely we’ll opt for the former scenario, but again this is all still up to the village board,” he said.
He said the timeline for getting the chargers hinges on placement location.
“The new fast chargers are really big, so we’re looking for a spot off the edge of a parking lot, like a grassy area north of where the current chargers are, so that they don’t take up additional parking spaces,” Mr. Proemm said. “Once we figure that out, we’ll proceed with NYPA, and unfortunately it usually takes a while.”
He said it took about a year to get the village’s existing chargers.
“If we can get this rolling in spring, we could optimistically get chargers in by the summer construction season,” he said.
Although the current chargers are free to use, Mr. Proemm said the new ones will almost certainly cost users money. However, he said the village will probably keep the Level 2 charger free.
“We’re going to talk to ChargePoint and set up a system where you use your credit card. The new, larger ones that NYPA will provide we’re considering having NYPA own those and just having the village be the host, but that’s still up to a future board decision,” he said.
ChargePoint is an electric vehicle infrastructure company that operates independently owned EV charging stations such as the ones in the village.
Mr. Proemm said that a typical full charge for an EV costs around $8.
“It’s less than half the cost of what a gasoline fill-up would be,” he said.
He said the chargers are needed partly to encourage EV use, which he said is an environmental good.
“It’s a climate mitigation effort,” he said. “Overall, we have to cut down on fossil fuel usage.”
Another reason for placing the chargers downtown is to boost the local economy.
“The chargers encourage people to park there and make use of our local businesses,” he said.
He urged other communities to consider installing EV chargers so that people feel more comfortable driving them around, knowing there will be a place to charge up.
“We would encourage other communities to consider this, too, so that it will be more convenient for travelers to feel comfortable driving anywhere,” he said. “That would be a plus in the big picture.”
The next village board meeting will be held March 17.
