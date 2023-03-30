CANTON — Mayor Michael E. Dalton shared a tentative budget with village trustees Wednesday night.
The budget calls for a rate increase of just under 2%. For taxpayers, that means a 1 cent per thousand increase on tax bills.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
CANTON — Mayor Michael E. Dalton shared a tentative budget with village trustees Wednesday night.
The budget calls for a rate increase of just under 2%. For taxpayers, that means a 1 cent per thousand increase on tax bills.
Mayor Dalton asked trustees to look over the spending plan and see what adjustments they might make.
“We have kept this very tight,” he said.
Mayor Dalton said trustees had to keep the bottom line in mind.
“If you add $5,000, you have to find $5,000 to cut,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Anna M. Sorensen asked about water and sewer rates.
“That will be another discussion,” Mayor Dalton said. “We do have to look at a 2% or 3% raise for some of the projects that are coming up.”
The village has about $13 million in water and sewer projects lined up.
If this budget were to pass as is, the rate for taxpayers would go from $10.49 per thousand to $10.50 per thousand.
The tax levy would be $1,845,285 out of the $4,182,855 general fund spending plan. With water and sewer spending added, the village’s total spending plan is $7,159,002.
Ms. Sorensen pointed out that in most cases it is not spending that is increasing but that costs are rising.
“Inflation has hit these numbers in some incredible ways,” she said.
Village trustees will hold more work sessions to pass the budget on April 27. The budget must be passed by May 1.
In 2022 the tax rate increased by 6.7 cents per thousand, while water and sewer rates increased by 2%.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.