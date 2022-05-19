CANTON — If the green space in and around the Canton Pavilion and Bend in the River Park starts to look a little shaggy this summer, it’s not because a mower is on the fritz. It’s intentional.
The village board of trustees gave permission to Recreation Director Meghan E. Richardson to apply a low-mow philosophy to designated areas.
A low-mow plan amounts to having the grass cut one or two times per year, Ms. Richardson explained, versus a no-mow plan, which would eventually turn the grassy areas into meadows and then woods.
Low mowing benefits insects and pollinators and provides cover for wildlife, Ms. Richardson said.
It also saves on fuel and personnel time.
Also, Ms. Richardson pointed out, running a lawn mower for an hour is equivalent, in pollution, to driving a car 100 miles.
The areas that will be targeted are not areas of the park that are used by people.
Ms. Richardson said the hill that slopes away from the ball field behind the Canton Pavilion is one such area. The hill has begun to erode in recent years, she said, and allowing the vegetation to grow will slow that process down. The area is also part of an old landfill so keeping people away is a matter of safety.
Other areas chosen for low mow will be across Lincoln Street from the pavilion, between the pavilion and the ball field, and between the Department of Public Works garage and Buck Street Playground.
Letting the grass and other wild plants grow up by the playground will shield it from some of the noise from the garage as well as sand and dirt kicked up by operations there.
“If we let that go back to nature it will make a nice barrier,” Ms. Richardson said.
Trustees were enthusiastic about the idea.
“I think this is a great idea,” Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon said.
Ms. Pynchon suggested that signs be placed in the low-mow areas for educational purposes.
Village Trustee Elizabeth R. Larrabee suggested that wildflower seeds be added to the areas.
“Everybody loves wildflowers,” she said.
SUNY Fredonia is one place where experiments in low-mow and no-mow zones have been explored.
According to a story from Fredonia’s student-run newspaper, The Leader, a no-mow zone was established on campus around 2012 in an area that was wet and steep and difficult to mow. Administrators, according to the article, appreciated the money saved on fuel and personnel.
In later years, more no-mow zones were added. But in 2018, they were changed to low-mow zones and were mowed just enough to keep trees from being established.
Biology professor Jonathan Titus told the newspaper that when people “stop mowing, nice plants will come along.”
