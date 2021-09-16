CANTON — The village of Canton is getting ready to enter the final stages of a comprehensive zoning update.
Plans for a public presentation of the document were a topic of discussion at Wednesday’s meeting of the village Board of Trustees.
“Our code needs a lot of work, it’s been sort of cobbled together over many years,” village Trustee Carol S. Pynchon said in December of 2019 when the process started. “It’s not going to be editing and making changes, it’s really going to be a complete do-over, that’s how much work it needs.”
“We are at the point where we have a draft done,” planner Monica Ryan said Wednesday evening.
That draft has been shared, informally, with the St. Lawrence County Planning Board and the Canton Town Planning Board for initial feedback, Ms. Ryan, of River Street Planning, Troy, said.
“That went well,” she said. “The feedback we got from the county was extensive and very helpful.”
The next step would be to put a draft of the plan out for public comments, Ms. Ryan said.
Ms. Ryan suggested that trustees start with getting feedback from the public before starting the more formal process of public hearings and drafting laws to adopt the plan.
“The more public engagement we can do, the sooner, the better,” Trustee Anna M. Sorensen said, suggesting a couple of Zoom meetings be held to discuss the plan followed by an open house meeting where people could ask specific questions.
Trustees agreed to have a Zoom session on Oct. 4, to introduce the plan to the public which will be followed by a release of the draft plan.
On Oct. 18, an open house will be held to give residents a chance to ask specific questions and make suggestions or raise objections.
The board will then take those suggestions and work them into a plan that will be submitted to the county Planning Board.
Before the plan can be adopted, a public hearing will need to be held and a local law passed.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton said after nearly two years of work the momentum was there to get the plan completed and the board needed to keep that momentum going.
Specific details on the public meetings will be released soon.
