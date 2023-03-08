CANTON — The village of Canton has agreed to purchase six parcels of land that comprise the Midtown Plaza.
The village will pay a total of $1,28 million for the properties owned by Gary M. Cohen and Vernon L. Green.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
CANTON — The village of Canton has agreed to purchase six parcels of land that comprise the Midtown Plaza.
The village will pay a total of $1,28 million for the properties owned by Gary M. Cohen and Vernon L. Green.
Mr. Cohen, a New York City businessman, has owned the plaza and its parking lot since 1980. The space was once occupied by the Jubilee grocery store, which has been vacant since 2000.
Mr. Green owns a separate property adjacent to Mr. Cohen’s five parcels.
“We have been working on this for years,” Mayor Michael B. Dalton said.
A resolution passed at a special meeting of the board of trustees on Tuesday allows the mayor and the clerk/treasurer to negotiate with Community Bank for a loan for the purchase.
Mayor Dalton said the village has no debt and will only own the property briefly.
SUNY Canton has plans to work with developers to raze the dilapidated buildings and transform the property into a mixed-use complex that will include an entrepreneurial center run by the college, retail space and 45 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
“We are very excited about this,” Mayor Dalton said.
In January, village trustees unanimously passed a resolution approving an application to Empire State Development for funding under the Restore New York Communities Initiative on behalf of SUNY Canton.
In January, Canton Economic Development Director Leigh B. Rodriguez said the project’s budget is over $21 million.
“We are asking for $2 million, which is the maximum we can request for a village of our size, but we are also asking for $10 million as a special project,” Ms. Rodriguez said at a public hearing in January. “They award only a few special projects throughout the state, but we feel like this has a good chance. It fits the requirements. So we will be requesting a total of $12 million.”
The resolution passed Tuesday states: the plan for the area has been well established and the anchor for the project, the SUNY Canton Entrepreneurship Center, has received approximately $4 million to date.
Mayor Dalton said having control of the property makes the project more likely to qualify for grants.
“We are doing this to spur economic and community growth,” Mayor Dalton said. “It’s time that we move forward.”
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.