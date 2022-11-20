CANTON — The village of Canton will apply for intervenor status in regard to the proposed 240-megawatt Rich Road solar project.
“I think it is important that we take advantage of the intervenor option,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said at the Nov. 16 meeting of village trustees.
EDF Renewables, the developer of the proposed 1,700-acre Rich Road solar project, will be required to provide $1,000 per megawatt, in this case $240,000, for local agencies and potential community intervenors.
Intervenors are organizations or individuals who want to participate in a proceeding because they believe the proceeding, or its outcome, may affect their rights or duties.
Applications for intervenor status are due within 30 days of EDF filing its application.
According to a letter sent to residents who live close to the project area the application will be filed “on or about” Dec. 15.
“That’s a massive operation and I think it is going to have an impact on us and we should at least be in position to comment and be taken seriously,” Mr. Dalton said.
Village Attorney Gerald J. Ducharme said that getting intervenor status for the village makes sense.
“This is a major renewable energy project and with the executive law local municipalities don’t have any say, but we do have right to be at the table and there are funds available to cover the costs to the municipalities,” Mr. Ducharme said.
Mr. Ducharme said he has talked with attorney William M. Buchan, who represents the town on solar projects, and since the village is part of the town he doesn’t see any conflict in helping to get intervenor status.
“He (Mr. Buchan) thinks that the siting application will be filed very soon,” Mr. Ducharme said. “Then we have 30 days after that to make our application.”
The Rich Road solar and storage project, if approved and completed, will be on more than 1,700 acres and extend from just north of Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to Irish Settlement Road in the west straddling Route 11.
In addition to the solar power arrays, the project will include a 20-megawatt battery storage facility.
“If nobody is kicking and screaming they are going to have a free ride,” Town Councilman Robert J. Washo said at meeting in October. “But, like any project the squeaky wheels get the grease. The more people that are speaking up, and with their particular issues with this project, the more clout we have as a board to negotiate things.”
There are negotiations to have with the developers for road use agreements, payment in lieu of taxes. or PILOT agreements, Host Community Benefit agreements, visual breaks and more, Mr. Washo said.
“Everything is on the table and they are sitting down with us and talking to us.” Mr. Washo said. “We already know where we might have some leverage and where we don’t have any leverage. And right now it is just us and them and nobody else has engaged yet and it’s beyond time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.