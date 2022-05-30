CANTON — The village’s food scrap recycling program will continue, Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon said during the last meeting of the village board.
The dumpster that is the consumer interface of the program had its shelter blown over in a recent windstorm.
Village Department of Public Works Superintendent Timothy J. Bacon said later this summer his crew would pour a concrete pad so the shelter would be more firmly anchored to the ground.
“While the collection process has been reasonably successful, the procedure for transporting and composting hit some snags,” said Ms. Pynchon, who is also a member of the Sustainability Committee. “It was a bit of a drive and an additional layer of work for our DPW staff to transport the waste. So we reached out for someone closer to the drop-off site to receive the material for composting. We knew it would help to have folks experienced and knowledgeable about the process to ensure a rich, useful end product.”
Earlier this spring, the village DPW crew began transporting the collected food scraps to littleGrasse Foodworks, a community farm on Miner Street Road.
“littleGrasse is an ideal partner to work with the village on diverting food scraps and other organic materials from landfills,” farm owner Robert J. Washo, who is also a Canton town councilor, said in a prepared statement. “In addition to our dedication to waste reduction and soil health, the farm is conveniently located only a mile from the village. We have over 30 years of composting experience and have led workshops on both residential and commercial composting. It’s exciting to be a partner in this project and we’re ready to play an active role in growing and improving the program.”
The food waste project was started in 2019. It was developed by volunteers on the Canton Sustainability Committee to encourage residents to keep food scraps out of the waste stream and help create fertile compost for future use.
Food scraps collected at the drop-off site on Lincoln Street, between the Canton Pavilion and the DPW garage, were initially transported to a municipal site on Route 11 to be mixed with leaves and yard waste and transformed into compost.
The move to littleGrasse is an important step for the community pilot project.
“Canton is a Climate Smart Community, part of a network of New York communities working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve climate resilience,” Ann Heidenreich, chair of the Sustainability Committee, said in a prepared statement. “Offering residential composting is a great way to reduce the organic kitchen waste you send to the waste stream and cut your disposal costs, all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions from food decaying in the landfill. And a local community farm benefits from a useful product that adds nutrients to and improves the quality of soil for their crops.“
The Sustainability Committee meets in the board room of Canton’s Municipal Building, 60 Main St., at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The meetings are open and everyone is welcome.
Here is how the composting drop-off works:
n Residents drop household food scraps to the drop-off site on outer Lincoln Street.
n Acceptable materials include fruit and vegetable scraps, non-greasy food scraps (rice, pasta, bread, cereal, etc.), coffee grounds and filters, tea bags, egg and nut shells, pits, cut or dried flowers, houseplants, potting soil, and soiled brown paper products.
n No meat, chicken, fish, greasy food scraps, fat, oil, dairy, animal waste, litter or bedding, coal or charcoal, coconuts, diseased and/or insect-infested houseplants/soil, biodegradable/compostable plastics, or receipts.
n Absolutely no plastic or Styrofoam.
n After depositing food waste, add a scoop of wood shavings, located in a can next to the waste receptacle.
n Take any plastic containers or other trash with you to dispose of at home.
