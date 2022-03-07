CANTON — Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon said the village is making progress in correcting accounting failings cited the New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in November.
In a special meeting Monday morning, held because some trustees will be traveling next week, Ms. Pynchon said the comptroller’s report was the biggest topic.
“We had a finance committee report at which we enumerated our corrective actions in response to the comptroller’s report.” Ms. Pynchon said. “We want to say, this was our response. It is posted on the website and now we are going to have at all our meetings a regular report on all our actions addressing the issues.”
The report listed the following:
The Village contracted with Drescher & Malecki, a Western New York accounting firm, to complete past-due annual update documents, which have been completed, filed, and accepted by the Office of the Comptroller.
Drescher & Malecki will prepare the 2021-22 annual update documents after which they will perform a complete financial audit for fiscal year 21-22.
The Finance Committee is working with Village Clerk Sally Noble to make sure required records are complete and up to date and that procedures are being developed that allow segregation of duties and cross checking of transactions.
Ms. Noble will work to refine reports to provide the monthly cash activity for each fund account, including starting and ending balances, and to regularly review and approve journal entries, providing documentation of the review.
Bank reconciliations are current; and the village has been working with an accounting firm and financial software provider to resolve the pooled cash issue.
Ms. Noble has participated in two training modules, one led by the software provider and the other by the Comptroller’s office.
Also at the meeting, trustees approved a search for a new treasurer and deputy treasurer.
The deputy treasurer resigned after finding work closer to home, Ms. Pynchon said.
The new treasurer position comes about as a response to the comptrollers report, Ms. Pynchon said.
“We are separating the position of clerk and treasurer. We talked about this at previous meetings,” Ms. Pynchon said. “We have worked on a job description for that.”
In other business the board:
Approved the surveying of a paper street off East Main Street near Walgreens;
Set aside money to purchase a dump truck;
And approved the purchase of an Olympia brand ice resurfacer for the Canton Pavilion, as recommended by the Joint Recreation Committee. The purchase must now be approved by the Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.