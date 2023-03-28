MASSENA — The village of Massena and its permanent firefighters have agreed to a new five-year contract.
The contract with International Association of Fire Fighters Inc., Local No. 2220, which was approved by trustees on Monday, runs from June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2028.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said the contract calls for a 2% pay increase annually, and new hires must become code enforcement officers and undergo emergency medical technician training.
Code enforcement duties were switched from a full-time code enforcement officer to the paid firefighters in 2013. The village also took over management of the Massena Rescue Squad in January 2022, forming more of a partnership with the Massena Volunteer Fire Department.
As part of an effort to save money, trustees had agreed earlier this month to switch retirement plans for firefighters, effective June 1. The new plan, which was written into the contract, will provide additional benefits to the individual for serving beyond 20 years and save the village money in the long run, Mr. Paquin said. But, he noted, it will involve an upfront cost to the village spread over 10 years.
“But, over time, it should save us money because it should reduce legacy costs,” he said.
He said an individual could retire at 20 years and would be on the village’s insurance plan. The new plan provides an additional benefit of 1.66% of their Final Average Earnings (FAE) for each year of creditable service beyond 20 years. If the individual is age 55 at retirement and their regular plan would provide a greater benefit, the greater benefit would be paid.
Mr. Paquin said, under the current plan, the village is carrying the legacy cost for individuals on their insurance plan.
“Now, all of a sudden, there’s an incentive for the individual to work past 20 years because they get 1.66% towards your final average salary and percentage. The hope is that’s going to push them out three to five to seven years hopefully,” he said. “That’s the rationale behind it, and I do honestly think over time it’s going to save money.”
He said they could change the plan for the fire department because only nine individuals would be impacted. But, the upfront cost could make it difficult to provide the same plan to the Massena Police Department.
“I know that the police would probably be interested in that, but you have to look at the cost, and my fear is that would be an astronomical cost,” he said.
