MASSENA — As spring arrives, the village of Massena’s spring cleanup is also on the horizon.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire told village trustees on Tuesday that the cleanup will be held from April 26 to May 8 at the Massena Transfer Station. Residents can bring their items to the transfer station from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“Because there are many communities who perform cleanup, the county is requesting us to designate the timeframe which we will perform this. I chose the last week of April and first week of May ... as conducted many years in the past,” Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad said.
A change to the program last year gave village residents two weeks to take their items to the transfer station. Previously, those who lived north of the Grasse River took their items the first week, followed by residents south of the Grasse River the second week.
“This will be identical to the procedure last year. As you recall, last year we opened up both weeks to everyone that was eligible. It didn’t matter north or south side,” Mr. LeBire said.
Mr. Fayad said vouchers will be mailed to eligible residents in April, within two weeks of the start date. Vouchers will be mailed to landlords to pass on to their tenants.
“Vouchers are non-transferrable, which means they are assigned to the intended property,” Mr. LeBire said.
Commercial accounts or residents not serviced by village refuse collection program cannot participate in spring cleanup.
Mr. LeBire said all loads must be tarped or covered when they enter the transfer station. If not, they’re subject to a $15 penalty.
“This is a critical must,” he said.
Mr. Fayad said the vouchers received by residents will explain the spring cleanup process in detail, including what is and isn’t acceptable. Metal items, electronics and linens can be disposed of free of charge any time of the year.
The cleanup has typically been held in May, but restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic delayed its implementation last year. Mr. Fayad had suggested moving the cleanup to June, and it was held from June 15 to 27.
Last year, 4,400 vouchers were mailed to eligible residents and 546 were used for 1,558 trips to the transfer station. All together, 24,651 tons of material was brought to the transfer station at a total estimated cost of $43,637.15.
April 2019 marked the first time that village residents were required to take their spring cleanup items to the transfer station instead of having them picked up at curbside. That cleanup cost $27,818.27 for 120.64 tons of items that were brought to the transfer station.
Mr. Fayad told trustees last year that the $15,818.88 difference in cost between spring 2019 and spring 2020 was a result of increased unit costs for disposal ($115 to $120) and the $8 each to dispose of mattresses.
The town of Massena has not yet announced its plans for spring cleanup this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.