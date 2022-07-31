Massena eyes grant to review water fix

A rainbow appears next to the iconic Massena water tower on Bowers Street. Village officials are seeking Community Development Block Grant funding to address the aging structure. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The village is applying for $50,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to develop a preliminary engineering report that addresses the Bowers Street water storage tank and Raquette River crossing water line replacement.

There is a $2,500 local cash match from the village should it receive the funding.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.