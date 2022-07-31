MASSENA — The village is applying for $50,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to develop a preliminary engineering report that addresses the Bowers Street water storage tank and Raquette River crossing water line replacement.
There is a $2,500 local cash match from the village should it receive the funding.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said the Bowers Street water storage tank is an aging structure. He said the study may show that it needs to be replaced, but it may not come to that.
“Theoretically, we might just need to repaint it. It is an aging structure, but it works fine. If the grant came through where we could replace it, then ultimately that’s what we would do,” he said. “I think short-term, the interior just needs to be painted, and that’s costly as well. But it needs to be done soon.”
The study would also examine what to do about a water line over the Raquette River near Springs Park that recently failed. Repairs have been made to a water main, and now the Massena Department of Public Works is waiting for the state Department of Transportation to give approval to hang a new line on the Route 420 bridge.
The line was losing 60,000 to 100,000 gallons of water because of the leak. Until the leak was fixed, the DPW was running a temporary line to feed water to residents on the south side of the bridge.
Now, they’re working with the DOT to come up with a plan to hang a new line on the Route 420 bridge. The line the DPW is looking to replace is not currently in use, but the village needs DOT approval because the bridge is located on a state-owned highway.
“It would probably be more beneficial if we can work with the Department of Transportation to get that water line attached to the bridge because it would be easier to repair if something should ever happen to it and would be much easier to maintain,” Mr. Paquin said.
The grant application was prepared for the village by LaBella Associates, and trustees approved its submission following a public hearing held as part of a special meeting last week.
