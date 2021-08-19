MASSENA — Massena village trustees have awarded a contract for the demolition and removal of an East Orvis Street building that was gutted by fire in 2016, but at a higher cost than a bid they had rejected last month.
Code Enforcement Aaron Hardy told trustees Tuesday that they received three bids for 104 East Orvis St. by Monday’s deadline from TJ Fiacco Construction for $47,700; JEDA Environmental Services for $51,975; and AM Equipment LLC for $57,860.
The contract was awarded to TJ Fiacco Construction.
“As a reminder, the first attempt to solicit bids yielded one bid, JEDA Environmental Services for $46,975. The board said they wanted to advertise again” to seek more bids, Mr. Hardy said.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad told board members in July that the price could potentially go higher because of other costs associated with the project, such as air quality monitoring.
“So you’re looking at probably $50,000 for the demolition and removal of that building,” he said.
Now, with three bids in hand, trustees had to make a decision.
“We’re going to have to make a decision on whether we’d like to accept the low bid or if we want to go back out to bid again,” Mr. Hardy said.
He said it was possible, but he couldn’t guarantee that more contractors would start to look for more work again in the spring.
But trustees didn’t want to wait that long.
“I hate to see it there. I’m really hoping we can get this one down this year. It sat there for five years, it’s a safety issue, it’s not right to the neighbors,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
He said that, if the building didn’t come down now, “we’re stacking up the bottleneck” with other buildings that would also need to be addressed.
“I agree. I’d like to see this thing coming down,” Mr. Hardy said.
The contractor will be responsible for a number of tasks, including notifying the proper agencies for utility stake-out and disconnect and ensuring all services are disconnected.
They must also remove and properly dispose of all debris, demolish foundation walls 1.5 feet below finish grade, back fill the entire void with sand, gravel or other approved fill, place 4 inches of topsoil on the disturbed area, and place grass seed and straw covering or hydro seed.
In addition, they must replace any and all damaged public sidewalks, roadways or other areas as a result of demolition activity, and repair all damaged structures and all utilities as a result of demolition activity.
The project is offered “where is” and “as is,” according to the legal notice seeking bids.
The property at 104 East Orvis St. had been condemned by the village’s code enforcement officer and is considered to be in violation of village code.
During their May meeting, village trustees had approved giving the owner 30 days after being served with papers by the code enforcement officer to address the structure, but in the meantime seeking bids for demolition if that became necessary.
No action had been taken on the property since 2019 when village trustees accepted a bid to remove a structurally unsafe porch from the building. The contract was awarded to Lavigne Construction, the low bidder of four companies, at $6,750.
