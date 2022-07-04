MASSENA — Although the village limited the amount of time it would pick up brush curbside in 2021, there may be exceptions on the horizon.
Under the village code, Department of Public Works crews do curbside pickup of branches, tree trimmings and hedge clippings in April, May, September and October. Leaves are handled separately. All grass cuttings and leaves must be placed in closed, clear bags, paper bags or in other DPW-approved containers, according to the code.
DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller told village trustees that for months other than April, May, September and October, residents should bring their brush to the former DPW location on South Main Street if possible.
“The gate’s open Monday through Friday, 6 in the morning until about 8 at night if they have the means to get it there,” he said.
However, he said, if the DPW crew is unable to perform other tasks, they may be able to pick up brush curbside.
“We can’t guarantee the frequency,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
“That’s what I explained to some of the people this week. If you put it out there, we can’t guarantee when we’re going to get there to pick it up,” Mr. Miller said.
Mr. LeBire said they started enforcing the policy so a slimmed-down DPW crew could get its summer work done.
“The reason we started enforcing this policy as it’s written — it’s been this way for years — was when we removed two crew members from the DPW through attrition two, three years ago, we were told the workload in the summer did not permit for it to happen at the interval that’s going to be necessary,” he said.
He said he is concerned about “mixed messaging” about potential pickup days.
“So if we could figure out the frequency, or maybe if there’s a scheduled time where we could announce that and put it out. Otherwise, that gentleman (Code Enforcement Officer Aaron T. Hardy) is going to be getting calls saying there’s been a pile of limbs 5 feet high, 10 feet long sitting on that curb for four weeks,” Mr. LeBire said. “I love that we can pick them up. I think it’s a great service and do it as much as we can. But I just want to make sure we get the message right on when we’re doing it and how long just to avoid your phone ringing.”
Village officials had announced in April 2021 that DPW employees would be reducing the amount of time they spend picking up brush and yard waste curbside because of staffing issues.
“The months in between, we need our crew rebuilding our roads, we need them doing the infrastructure work that summer that’s so valuable for them to do. We need to provide the service, but it needs to be April, May, September and October,” Mr. LeBire said in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.