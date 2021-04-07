MASSENA — With the village of Massena spring cleanup approaching at the end of April, village residents who have active residential refuse accounts should receive their vouchers in the mail this week.
The Department of Public Works said in a Facebook post that residents should be on the lookout for the vouchers. One voucher will allow two trips to the Massena Transfer Station from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday beginning April 26 and running until May 8.
“We are not responsible for any lost, misplaced or vouchers sent/forwarded to other addresses,” they wrote.
They said landlords are responsible for providing the vouchers to their tenants in a timely manner.
The vouchers are non-transferrable and must be used for the intended property. Commercial accounts or residents not serviced by the village refuse collection program cannot participate in spring cleanup.
A change to the program last year gave village residents two weeks to take their items to the transfer station. Previously, those who lived north of the Grasse River took their items the first week, followed by residents south of the Grasse River the second week.
A change to the program in 2019 required residents to take their items to the transfer station rather than put them at curbside for pickup by Department of Public Works employees. Each village account holder received a non-transferrable voucher in the mail that entitled them to one trip.
This year’s vouchers will explain the spring cleanup process in detail, including what is and isn’t acceptable. In past years, residents were not able to dispose of construction debris; electronics such as televisions, computer monitors and radios, which can be taken to the transfer station at no cost any time during the year; textiles and hazardous waste. The county typically set sup Hazardous Waste Collection Days.
Items must be tarped or covered when entering the transfer station or the resident is subject to a $15 penalty.
The cleanup has typically been held in May, but restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic delayed its implementation last year. Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad had suggested moving the cleanup to June, and it was held from June 15 to 27.
Last year, 4,400 vouchers were mailed to eligible residents and 546 were used for 1,558 trips to the transfer station. All together, 24,651 tons of material was brought to the transfer station at a total estimated cost of $43,637.15.
The town of Massena has not yet announced its plans for spring cleanup this year.
