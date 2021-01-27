MASSENA — One month after Massena village trustees had authorized the treasurer to retain any village tax overpayments of less than $10, Treasurer Kevin Felt had the final figure — 10 cents.
“For the tax collection period beginning June 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, based on this previous resolution that we brought forward last month, the village retained 10 cents due to tax overpayments that were less than $10. The resolution authorized the village to retain up to $10 for anybody that overpaid. So for the whole tax collection process, we only had 10 cents that we needed to adjust,” he told trustees during their latest meeting.
Mr. Felt had asked trustees in December to approve a resolution that allowed them to keep any tax overpayments of less than $10.
“The amount of work that is involved to refund people that are less than $10, we spend more money and resources to fund that back. This kind of frees up our hands a little bit for anything less than $10, to not have to refund it. We’ll just keep it at $10 every year so it frees up any of these smaller refunds,” Mr. Felt said during the December meeting.
He said he didn’t envision that it would impact many people, “but it’s still something good to have on the books. Each year I will come forward with a report showing anybody that overpaid and tell you how much it was just so you have an idea what we’re going to retain.”
Mr. Felt also reported during last week’s meeting that they had received $15,763 in mortgage tax from St. Lawrence County, a decrease of $15,881 for the same period last year.
Whenever someone obtains a mortgage, state and local governments enforce a mortgage recording tax to document the loan transaction. This fee is separate from mortgage interest and other annual property taxes. Since it is state-imposed, the mortgage recording tax must be paid to the government when you register a mortgage.
“Last year was the bubble of everybody refinancing, I believe, which drove a lot of that increase for last year. So things are back down. I think this is more of a normal number,” Mr. Felt said.
