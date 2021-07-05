MASSENA — A grant-writing firm that was contracted by the village in May 2015 will continue its work until at least December.
Trustees approved a six-month extension to an agreement with Strategic Development Specialists, LLC, running from June 16 to Dec. 16. They’ll receive $4,250 per month for the service.
“We’ve had an annual agreement with Strategic Development, and we decided that it may be a good idea just to go with a six-month agreement. That would bring us through Dec. 16, and then reassess at that point,” Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld said.
He said Village Administrator Monique Chatland suggested the six-month extension.
“We want to be wise with the village’s money,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said there had been discussion during the budget process “about going a different avenue with this.”
“So I did budget slightly less total for this type of service. But what I did budget more than covers the six-month extension. So there’s no budget concerns here,” he said.
Mr. LeBire said that, when crafting their budget, it didn’t appear there would be as many grants available as in the past. But, he said, “To continue that relationship for a few months is vital, in my opinion.”
During a 2020 meeting, trustees had authorized a one-year extension to the professional services agreement at $4,500 a month for June, July and August 2020 and $4,250 per month for the remainder of the term. Funding for the service comes from the village budget’s economic development line item.
Grant awards in 2019 had included $15,000 for a START Center feasibility study; $300,000 to repair a pair of elevators at the Massena Housing Authority’s Laurel Terrace building; and $97,000 for the acquisition and renovation of a Water Street building into mixed use, with creamery, retail front, capacity for light manufacturing and residential. That project is a public-private partnership with Goco Ventures LLC.
Trustees had originally contracted with Strategic Development Specialists, LLC in May 2015 on a one-year agreement to perform grant-writing and consulting services.
Village officials had issued a request for proposal for grant-writing services, and Strategic Development Specialists was one of four firms that submitted proposals to the village to provide services for one year.
The firms were invited to make presentations to board members during a special meeting on May 26, 2015. After reviewing the written proposals and considering the presentations, trustees opted to sign an agreement with Strategic Development Specialists.
The company’s proposal for services included consultation with the mayor, other village officials, department heads, staff and community partners to determine funding needs, prioritize projects and review opportunities.
They also research funding opportunities and coordinate them with the projects and priorities of the village; prepare and submit grant funding applications and follow through with the process; and follow up and assist with the administration of grants and funding.
