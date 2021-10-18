MASSENA — Massena village trustees will be taking comments from the public regarding the state’s cannabis law during their meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.
Under the proposal by trustees, Local Law 6-2021 would amend the village code by adding legislation opting out of on-site cannabis consumption establishments in the village. However, trustees have agreed to allow marijuana dispensaries in the village limits.
The proposal reads, “The Board of Trustees of the Village of Massena hereby opts out of having on-site cannabis consumption establishments licensed or established within the boundaries of the Village of Massena. Pursuant to the New York Cannabis Law § 131, the Village of Massena hereby requests the Cannabis Control Board to prohibit the establishment of on-site consumption licenses contained in Article 4 of the New York State Cannabis Law (Chapter 7-A of the Consolidated Laws) within the jurisdiction of the Village of Massena.”
The local law will take effect immediately upon filing with the secretary of state.
During the board’s September meeting, Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld told trustees that most of the calls he had received shared the same sentiment as the board — yes to dispensaries, but no to on-site consumption.
“If we opt out of on-site consumption as we’ve talked about in the past, we can always opt back in,” Mr. Ahlfeld had told trustees.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire had told trustees that the calls and emails he had received were a mixed bag.
“Those that are against allowing dispensaries tend to be against it overall, which I appreciate those concerns,” he had said. “It’s more the legalization aspect of it.”
According to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, signed into law by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in March, cities, towns and villages have the option to opt out of allowing retail dispensaries, although they will have to forego the tax revenue that would otherwise be generated by the shops.
Under the MRTA, marijuana sales will be taxed at a 13% rate, with 9% going to New York state, 3% going to the local government and 1% going to the county.
To ban a dispensary, the local government’s legislature must pass a local law enacting the ban before Dec. 31.
Village trustees had solicited community input before having their discussion in September, and they’ll have the opportunity to hear more community input during Tuesday’s public hearing.
